High pressure will build in across the Ohio Valley resulting in more sunshine and seasonable weather, after a very cold start with morning readings dipping into the upper teens. Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid-30s.

Clouds will roll in overnight, as a storm tracks across the Southern states. A period of snow will arrive around daybreak, with a light snowfall—a few inches–expected by midday. Some drizzle could mix in during the afternoon, with mostly wet roads, as readings hover in the mid-30s.

A secondary upper-level system will bring snow to start the day on Sunday, with a light accumulation likely in the morning around an inch or less. Melting will follow again in the afternoon.

After a dry day on Monday, with seasonable temperatures, a major storm system will bring a soaking rain, accompanied by increasing wind on Tuesday, possibly beginning as a brief period of wet snow around dawn. Colder air will follow, with gusty winds and snow showers on Wednesday.

Forecast

Friday: Partly sunny. High 36

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low 28

Saturday: Light snow a.m. (1″), drizzle p.m. High 37

Sunday: Snow early (1″), sprinkles later. High 38 (32)

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 40 (29)

Tuesday: Rain, windy. High 47 (34)

Wednesday: Snow showers, windy, colder. High 37 (33)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, cold. High 41 (30)