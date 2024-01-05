High pressure will build in across the Ohio Valley resulting in more sunshine and seasonable weather, after a very cold start with morning readings dipping into the upper teens. Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid-30s.
Clouds will roll in overnight, as a storm tracks across the Southern states. A period of snow will arrive around daybreak, with a light snowfall—a few inches–expected by midday. Some drizzle could mix in during the afternoon, with mostly wet roads, as readings hover in the mid-30s.
A secondary upper-level system will bring snow to start the day on Sunday, with a light accumulation likely in the morning around an inch or less. Melting will follow again in the afternoon.
After a dry day on Monday, with seasonable temperatures, a major storm system will bring a soaking rain, accompanied by increasing wind on Tuesday, possibly beginning as a brief period of wet snow around dawn. Colder air will follow, with gusty winds and snow showers on Wednesday.
Forecast
- Friday: Partly sunny. High 36
- Tonight: Clouds increase. Low 28
- Saturday: Light snow a.m. (1″), drizzle p.m. High 37
- Sunday: Snow early (1″), sprinkles later. High 38 (32)
- Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 40 (29)
- Tuesday: Rain, windy. High 47 (34)
- Wednesday: Snow showers, windy, colder. High 37 (33)
- Thursday: Partly cloudy, cold. High 41 (30)