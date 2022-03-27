Arctic air arrived was reinforced by a series of disturbances within a deep upper low over the Great Lakes. Temperatures only reached the mid-30s under overcast skies, with a wind chill in the low 20s.

Gusty winds and occasional snow showers will diminish tonight. Morning readings will plunge into the upper teens and low 20s, with partial clearing. Canadian high pressure will continue to build in on Monday, keeping the weather quiet and much colder than normal for the end of March. Afternoon readings will only top out in the low to mid-40s. A freeze is likely again Tuesday morning, with readings in the mid-20s, as some clouds move in.

A warm front will lift through region late Tuesday and early Wednesday, with more cloudiness and a few showers. Temperatures will rebound to springlike levels Wednesday afternoon, with highs in near 70s and strong southerly winds. A storm system in the Upper Midwest will drag a cold front through the state on Thursday, with widespread rain and isolated storms.

Cooler weather will return heading into the first weekend of April. Dry weather is expected Saturday, followed by a cold front bringing showers Sunday.

Forecast

Tonight: Clouds decrease, very cold. Low 22

Monday: Partly cloudy, brisk. High 38

Tuesday: Clouds increase, late shower. High 45 (26)

Wednesday: Mix clouds and sun, breezy, warmer. High 70 (37)

Thursday: Cloudy, showers, storm. High 64 (56)

Friday: Mix clouds and sun, shower, cooler. High 49 (38)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 54 (33)

Sunday: Showers, breezy. High 55 (37)