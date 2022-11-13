An upper-level disturbance made it look and feel wintry this weekend, bringing enough to snow to cover the ground in parts of western Ohio.

Temperatures dipped into the low 30s this morning, with lingering snow showers, and will remain in the 30s all day, under mainly cloudy skies.

High-pressure building east from Canada will maintain a broad northwesterly flow of unseasonably cold air. More sunshine will brighten the day on Monday, though readings will only edge up into the low 40s

A southern system will create another mix of snow/rain on Tuesday. Temperatures will struggle to rise above 40 degrees through next weekend, averaging about 20 degrees below normal, with a reinforcing blast of cold air.

Forecast

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cold. High 39

Tonight: Decreasing cloudiness. Low 29

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 42

Tuesday: Cloudy, rain/snow mix p.m. High 38 (32)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy. High 38 (33)

Thursday: Mix clouds and sun, colder. High 36 (27)

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 34 (24)

Saturday: Sunny. High 34 (20)