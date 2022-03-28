QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, high 38

Tonight: Increasing clouds, low 25

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, rain later, high 45

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rain later, windy, high 71

Thursday: Rain showers, high 65

Friday: Chance AM rain, then mostly cloudy, high 50

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We are off to a very chilly start to kick off the workweek, with morning lows in the teens and low 20s, but the “feels like” temperature down in the single digits and teens. We’ll be breezy throughout the day, so we will have a wind chill all day today. Conditions will be dry and mostly sunny, with daytime highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

As we head into Tuesday, overnight lows drop into the mid 20s, and daytime highs are a bit milder, in the mid 40s. By Tuesday evening and overnight, a warm front lifts through the region, adding cloud cover, and bringing a few showers overnight.

By Wednesday, temperatures rebound to spring-like levels, with highs near 70, and a strong breeze out of the south, making for a bit of a windy, albeit warm, Wednesday.

As we head into Thursday, a storm system in the Upper Midwest will drag a cold front through the state, bringing widespread rain and the chance for isolated storms. Temperatures drop to the mid 60s Thursday.

As we end the workweek on Friday, temperatures will have dropped back into the low 50s, with mostly dry conditions as we head into the weekend.

-McKenna