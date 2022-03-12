QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Snow showers, low 22

Today: Morning snow clearing, then blustery & cold, high 26

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, low 16

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, dry, high 45

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer, high 56

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high 58

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer, 67

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s a very wintry start to the weekend ahead of much warmer weather for the workweek.

As a cold front continues to slide to the east, snow showers will start to taper off. Widespread, we’re waking up to around 1-3 inches of snow along the I-71 corridor, lighter totals to the northwest, and totals closer to 3-5 inches southeast.

Behind the front, we’re left with not only a fresh coating of snow on the ground, but a strong northwest breeze. This will usher in much colder air consistently at speeds around 10-20 mph with gusts around 30-35 mph. As a result, high temperatures will only reach the mid 20s, which is close to the record lowest high temperatures in Columbus, which is 22 degrees set in 1896. And when you factor in the breeze, wind chill values will feel like the low teens.

Tonight, the wind will start to relax and clouds will break up a little as well. Low temperatures will drop to the teens but feel more like single digits.

Sunday will be dry and partly sunny. As the wind shifts out of the south with gusts around 20-30 mph, warmer air will start moving in. Highs will top off in the mid to upper 40s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Clouds will clear out Sunday night into Monday thanks to mid-level ridging. This plus a southerly breeze will aid in a much more springlike warmup for the workweek. Highs Monday will jump to the upper 50s, and the trend will continue through Thursday when temperatures will reach nearly 70 degrees, which is only 5 degrees shy of tying a record high.

Have a great day!

-Liz