Wintry mix as we wrap up the weekend and head into the workweek

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Cloudy, slight chance for showers. Low around 25

Today: Mainly cloudy, then light wintry mix. High 35

Tonight: Slight chance for showers, otherwise cloudy. Low 29

Monday: Wintry mix of rain, snow and freezing rain. High 37

Tuesday: A.M. snow showers, then cloudy. High 41

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance for overnight snow. High 37

Thursday: Chance for morning flurries, otherwise partly sunny, brisk and colder. High 31

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Morning and happy Sunday!

After a sunny start to the weekend, a wintry mix will move in as we get ready to start up a new workweek.

There is a chance for a few light snow showers early this morning as a system pushes in from the west. We will see little accumulation from, this and will mostly just be left with a cloudy and chilly morning in the mid 20s.

Through the day, we will be watching a warm front setting up to the south as a disturbance moves in from the west. This will bring in the best chance for some light wintry mix of rain and snow showers this afternoon, mostly to the south. Any snowfall will be limited to less than half an inch, and while the chance for some ice exists, it will be limited to a light coating on untreated surfaces.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a cloudy sky. Temperatures will stay seasonally mild and fall down to the upper 20s.

The better chance for wintry showers moves in Monday. With morning lows near 30 degrees, the chance for light snow and icy precip like freezing rain will pick up through the morning. This could result in slick conditions for the end of the morning commute hours. As warmer air moves in by the afternoon, showers will change over to just rain. This transition will happen from north to south as temperatures rise to the mid to upper 30s. Snowfall totals north of I-70 could reach around 1/2-1″ before rain takes over. In areas along the 70 Columbus like Columbus, snowfall totals will stay less than 1/2″, with ice accumulation less than 0.1″ on untreated surfaces.

Rain showers will continue Monday night into Tuesday as lows bottom out in the mid 30s. By Tuesday afternoon, showers will wrap up and we’ll be left with a cloudy sky and mild temperatures topping off around 40 degrees.

Dry, mostly cloudy and seasonally chilly conditions return on Wednesday. We’ll start off in the mid 20s, then reach a high in the mid to upper 30s.

We’ll see another chance for snow showers move in Wednesday night. Since temperatures will be in the mid 20s, we’ll be keeping an eye on light snow that could carry into early Thursday.

High pressure takes over by the end of the week. This will help to dry out conditions on Thursday and bring back sunshine on Friday.

Have a great day!

-Liz