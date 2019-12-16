Wintry mess expected (again) overnight & Tuesday AM

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT OVERNIGHT – TUESDAY AM

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain to snow mix, to freezing rain, to snow mix, low 31

Tuesday: AM Wintry Mix, pm mixed clouds, high 34

Wednesday: Chance of flurries, colder, high 28

Thursday: Sunny skies, brisk, high 31

Friday: Increasing clouds, fair, high 40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

After round 1 of wintry mess came through to start the morning early today, a break will give way to round 2 tonight. Expect that we will see a period of rain showers along and south of US-22 this evening, with snow showers in the western portion of the state.

As more moisture continues to stream into our area, slightly warmer air aloft will work in, and will keep cold rain showers as the dominate weather type south of I-70 through mid-evening tonight. As we head towards midnight more of a mix is expected as slightly colder air will work in.

After midnight as surface temps sag to around freezing or slightly below, but rain is still falling, we could have a period of light freezing rain mixing in overnight tonight around the I-70 corridor (give or take 40 miles north and south).

Later tonight heading into the morning, we will see the mix line starting to get overtaken by colder air aloft, and more snow shower activity is expected as this system starts to move off to our east.

Overall, the heaviest snowfall numbers will be north of I-70 where an additional 1-3″ of snow is possible, in the I-70 corridor about 1-2″ of snow will be expected (higher totals west near Dayton of isolated 2-3″, lower east). To the south of I-70 generally 0-1″ of snowfall will be expected with more rainfall.

The other major thing we will have to watch out for is freezing rain, which will generally between US-22 and US-36. Most of it will be light it totals, at 0.01″=0.1″ but anything could make for difficult travel, and walking.

Tuesday the activity will end by midday as skies will start to break a bit, and temps will slowly fall back into the lower 30s late in the day with a breezy afternoon adding a nice touch.

Wednesday will start colder in the upper teens to lower 20s, and will climb to the upper 20s with some scattered flurries, not accumulating snow. Thursday will be the coldest start around 10 to the lower teens, and climb to near freezing with tons of sunshine.

Clouds will return on Friday, but so will seasonal temps near 40. We will stay in the lower 40s for the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds, and climb to the middle 40s on Monday ahead of what should be a warmer Christmas week.

-Dave