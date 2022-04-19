QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Wet snow/rain showers, breezy, high 45

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 30

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rain late, high 58

Thursday: Rain showers, high 67

Friday: Mostly cloudy, high 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

Today starts off cold and breezy, with some scattered snow showers across the region. Those snow showers will transition to scattered rain showers later this morning, then they’ll begin to taper off this afternoon. Daytime highs will be chilly today, though, with highs topping out in the middle 40s. We’ll be breezy, even gusty this afternoon, which will make that “feels like” temperature feel about 5-10° cooler.

We won’t have much in the way of cloud cover overnight, which will allow temperatures to drop back below freezing Wednesday morning, and because of that, much of the region is under a Freeze Warning starting at midnight tonight and going through 9 AM tomorrow morning. Wednesday’s highs are warmer though, in the upper 50s.

Rain showers move in late Wednesday into Thursday overnight. Showers continue through Thursday afternoon, and daytime highs on Thursday will be in the upper 60s.

By Friday, we’ve got mostly cloudy skies on tap, but daytime highs in the low 70s, with a slight chance for a few showers throughout the day.

The weekend is looking really good, with highs near 80° both days, and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Showers then move in late Sunday into the first of the next workweek.

-McKenna