QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly cloudy, rain showers, with snow showers near morning, low 33

Today: Wet snow showers in the morning, light rain showers later, breezy, high 39

Tonight: Showers ending, then mostly cloudy & cold, low 26

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, high 38

Monday: Clearing, cool, high 40

Tuesday: Showers later, high 48

Wednesday: Chance for showers, otherwise mostly cloudy and warmer, high 72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

Rain changed to snow overnight, and we’ll continue to see showers through the start of the weekend. The ground is too warm for snow to stick, but grassy surfaces could pick up around 1/4-1/2″ of snow.

Snow showers will start to taper off by the afternoon, and could briefly mix with light rain. Temperatures will stay on the cold side and only hit a high in the mid to upper 30s, which is my closer to normal lows for this time of year. But, when you factor in a chilly westerly breeze gusting at times around 30-35 mph, it will feel about 10 degrees colder.

Clouds and chilly temperatures will linger into Sunday. High temperatures will be similar to today and only reach the upper 30s, but will feel more like the mid 20s thanks to a northwest breeze.

High pressure then moves in Sunday night into Monday. This will help to clear the clouds and rapidly drop down the temperature to around 20 degrees, which is only 5 degrees shy of the record low, which is 15 set in 1955.

Sunshine makes a return Monday, and temperatures will slowly start to warm to the low 40s.

Dry conditions will hang around for the first part of Tuesday as temperatures slowly comb to the mid to upper 30s thanks to an approaching warm front.

As the front continues to lift Wednesday morning, the chance for showers will linger followed by a big boost in temperature to the 70s by the afternoon. This will be ahead of a stronger system that moves into the area Wednesday night into Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz