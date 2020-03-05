Winter winds, temps, & snow showers to close the work week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers near midnight, wet mix near morning, low 34

Friday: Scattered rain showers, wet snow showers, windy, high 39

Saturday: Cold start, clearing, seasonally nice, high 47

Sunday: Mainly sunny, mild, high 60

Monday: Clouds increase, rain late, high 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a beautiful day today with lots of sunshine and highs that topped off in the lower to middle 50s with a good deal of sunshine. Skies are becoming more hazy to cloudy outside as we are watching our first spoke of energy heading our way.

Expect a shot of showers arriving later this evening with this spoke that is breaking off a low that will push through over the next 24 hours. We will see additional energy and moisture trying to work through by morning.

I expect that by morning with colder air working in, we will see snow showers (wet) mixed with rain showers through the morning. As this system pushes east through the day, we will have periods of scattered rain showers/snow showers through the day.

Because of the warm & sunny day we had today, and the warmer weather we have been enjoying, road surface temps have been running almost 30 degrees above freezing. This will obviously drop overnight and Friday, but should aid in keeping the roads just wet tomorrow.

Overall, snowfall numbers will range from a dusting in spots to maybe upwards of a half inch in the higher totals, and that will be in grassy surfaces. The other concern for Friday, is the cold strong wind that will be blowing in.

Winds on Friday will start in the lower teens and kick up into the 20 mph range with gusts to the middle 30 mph range. This will drive wind chills back down into the teens to 20s through the day on Friday.

Friday night we will see clearing skies and temps falling back into the lower to middle 20s. We will have clearing skies on Saturday with temps jumping quickly from the lower/middle 20s early back into the upper 40s later in the day with plenty of sunshine.

Sunday will be much warmer with temps near freezing to start and climbing into the lower 60s with mainly sunny skies. Monday will be warmer with highs in the lower 60s with rain returning late.

A weak cold front will work in on Tuesday bringing our best rain chances early next week with highs still in the middle 50s. Temps will drop on Wednesday with a few showers still lingering around and highs below normal in the middle to upper 40s.

Thursday the front will work away as high pressure builds in and temps should be back near normal in the upper 40s with a mix of clouds.

-Dave