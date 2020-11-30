Wintry weather and the first measurable snow to start the workweek

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Chilly rain showers, low 36

Monday: Rain, then wet snow and gusty wind, high 37

Tonight: Rain changes to snow, about 1-2″ accumulating overnight, low 26

Tomorrow: Snow showers and windy, high 33

Wednesday: Flurries, then clearing clouds, high 36

Thursday: Partly sunny, high 40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

After a mild holiday weekend, wintery weather will move in for the workweek.

This morning, we are watching for the impact of two weather systems colliding over Central Ohio. One of those systems is an area of low pressure moving in from the south. This has been pushing in rain showers since last night. The other is a cold front pushing through from the northwest, which will help to lower temperatures as winds take on a colder, north to northwest direction and eventually help change our cold rain into our first measurable snowfall of the season.

As rain transitions over to snowfall during the day, little to no snow will actually stick and accumulate. This will change though after the sun goes down. Tonight, as not only the air temperature, but surface temperatures fall below freezing and precap changes purely over to snow, it will not only stick to the ground but begin to accumulate. Tonight, we could pick up around 1-2″ of new snow, which will be the first time this season that we’ve had more than just a few flurries.

Light snow will continue to fall on Tuesday, which could bump snowfall totals in Columbus closer to 2-3″. Snowfall totals will be higher and closer to a 3-5″ range farther north of the I-70 corridor since cold air will be in place earlier and aid in a faster transition to snow. Another thing to watch will be the cold northerly wind moving over the lakes. Lake enhanced snow will also be a factor in areas farther north seeing an extra inch or two of snow compared to the rest of Central Ohio.

Much drier, but cold weather moves in Wednesday and Thursday. With early morning lows in the 20s both days, there will be a threat for snow to refreeze and make roads slick, so watch for black ice if you will be driving anywhere.

Remember to keep checking in with the NBC4 mobile weather app andNBC4i.com/weather for the latest on the rain, snow, wind and other weather threats.

Have a great day!

-Liz