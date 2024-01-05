WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SATURDAY:

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 3am Saturday morning until 1pm Saturday afternoon for the following counties:

Hocking

Pike

Ross

This advisory is in effect for up to 2″ of wet snow possible across this area making travel/outdoor plans slick/slippery on Saturday.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, snow showers toward daybreak, low 29

Saturday: Morning snow, to wet rain/snow mix, high 37

Sunday: Chance of wet mix, high 38

Monday: Mainly cloudy, high 41

Tuesday: Rainy, windy, warm, high 48

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a fair day today with a good amount of sunshine for January and temps almost back up to normal. Tonight clouds will increase with temps falling back to the upper 20s to near 30 after midnight, and slowly rising back to near freezing as snow showers arrive near daybreak.

Saturday will start with snow showers in the southwest, and spreading to the east and northeast. As of right now, it appears we will be on the northern fringe of a system that will pass to our south. With this, we will have temps slowly warming into the upper 30s by late in the day. With “warmer” air getting pulled in, we will see a transition from snow to wet snow to cold rain showers by the afternoon as the moisture departs.

There could be a few more efficient bands of wet snow that fall in the south closer to and south of US-22. Inside of these bands we could pick up an inch or two of snowfall, with the heaviest isolated totals exceeding 2″. There are winter weather advisories in effect for Hocking, Pike, & Ross counties from 3am-1pm on Saturday to cover this activity.

There will be a lull Saturday evening, before another round of light moisture comes in overnight into Sunday. This will arrive as wet snow showers again, and will mix with light rain showers during the morning to early afternoon on Sunday. With temps remaining at or above freezing, most roads will stay wet or temporarily slushy. Highs on Sunday will top in the upper 30s.

Monday will be a dry day between systems, with highs in the lower 40s. I do expect another round of moisture with a wetter system to arrive overnight into Tuesday. This will bring up windy conditions, warm temps in the upper 40s to near 50, and rainy weather. These showers will taper down late on Tuesday, and on the backside of this system we will have cold rain showers mixed with wet snow showers on Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s.

Another lull is expected for a day on Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 40s. Then, yet another system approaches by the end of next work week, again from the southwest, bringing a chance of a wet mix to our area with temps in the upper 30s.

-Dave