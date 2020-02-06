Live Now
Kristine Varkony has your latest weather and road conditions throughout Central Ohio
Ada Ex. Village School District Benjamin-Logan Local Buckeye Central Local Schools Buckeye Valley Schools Bucyrus City Schools Cardington Local Schools Clear Fork Local Colonel Crawford School Elgin Local Schools Fairway School Gilead Christian ECC Hardin Northern Local District Highland Local Schools Indian Lake Local School Distr Jackson City Schools Marion City Schools Marion County Marion Preparatory Academy Memorial Hosp. Community Meals Memorial Hosp. Mobile Meals Mt. Gilead Ex Village Schools North Union School Dist Northmor Local Schools Pleasant Local School District Ridgedale Local Schools Ridgemont Local Schools River Valley Local Schools Riverdale Local Schools St. Mary School Urbana City Schools West Liberty-Salem Local Schools Wynford School District

Winter weather returns, ice this morning, snow tonight and tomorrow

COLUMBUS FORECAST

  • Today: Light freezing drizzle, rain and fog early, icy spots, then patchy light rain. High 37
  • Tonight: Rain and snow becoming all light snow. Low 28
  • Friday: Light snow and flurries, around an inch and a half. High 33
  • Saturday: Light snow mixing with rain, half inch of melting snow. 25/38
  • Sunday: Partly sunny, cool. 26/42
  • Monday: Cloudy, chance of rain. 35/45

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Though the deeper moisture has moved out of the area for the time being, following a front in southeastern Ohio, there is still light rain and drizzle falling. With the upper levels still relatively warm the precipitation is falling as rain but depending on surface temps it is freezing on contact. That will taper off as it gets warmer. The chances of rain and drizzle altogether will also taper off through the midday but will increase again later this afternoon. The high will be around 37.

Rain showers will mix with snow showers late this afternoon and evening then change to just snow overnight. As much as a half-inch of snow is possible by tomorrow morning. Low temperatures will be around 30.
We will continue to get light snow showers tomorrow which may add another inch on top of what we get tonight. Highs will be around 33.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with light snow changing to light rain. It will be partly sunny Sunday and rain showers Monday.

Drive carefully today!
-Bob

