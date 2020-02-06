Winter weather returns, ice this morning, snow tonight and tomorrow

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Light freezing drizzle, rain and fog early, icy spots, then patchy light rain. High 37

Tonight: Rain and snow becoming all light snow. Low 28

Friday: Light snow and flurries, around an inch and a half. High 33

Saturday: Light snow mixing with rain, half inch of melting snow. 25/38

Sunday: Partly sunny, cool. 26/42

Monday: Cloudy, chance of rain. 35/45

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Though the deeper moisture has moved out of the area for the time being, following a front in southeastern Ohio, there is still light rain and drizzle falling. With the upper levels still relatively warm the precipitation is falling as rain but depending on surface temps it is freezing on contact. That will taper off as it gets warmer. The chances of rain and drizzle altogether will also taper off through the midday but will increase again later this afternoon. The high will be around 37.

Rain showers will mix with snow showers late this afternoon and evening then change to just snow overnight. As much as a half-inch of snow is possible by tomorrow morning. Low temperatures will be around 30.

We will continue to get light snow showers tomorrow which may add another inch on top of what we get tonight. Highs will be around 33.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with light snow changing to light rain. It will be partly sunny Sunday and rain showers Monday.

Drive carefully today!

-Bob