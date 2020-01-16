Winter weather & cold temps set to return to our area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly breeze, low 21

Friday: Partly sunny, high 35

Friday night: Light wintry mix near midnight to rain showers by morning, low 30

Saturday: Rainy, breezy, colder late, high 46

Sunday: Partly sunny, windy start, high 24

Monday: Partly sunny, high 25

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

We are going to continue to see partly cloudy skies this evening with temps falling back into the lower 20s overnight. Winds will continue to weaken mainly after midnight with wind chills dropping into the teens overnight.

It will be a cold start with partly cloudy skies, temps will feel like they are in the teens out the door, and will only climb into the middle 30s during the afternoon. Clouds will increase through the day, but things will remain dry until later tomorrow night.

Friday around midnight we will see a light wintry mix to start off with, but as warmer air starts to kick north, it will change it back to rain showers by daybreak, with it being a bit later to the north. This will give us light snow accumulations north of I-70.

Rain and warmer temps on Saturday will melt the snow, as highs will top in the middle/upper 40s with plenty of rain. The stronger cold front will push through late Saturday, and usher in stronger and colder air.

Lows will fall back into the upper teens on Sunday morning with a windy start Sunday morning. Winds will relax through the day and skies will be partly sunny, highs only in the middle 20s.

Monday will start cold in the middle teens and climb to the middle 20s with partly sunny skies. Tuesday will be cold out the door with lows in the middle teens and highs in the upper 20s. Both days have the possibility of a few snow showers lingering off the lake from the northwest, but at this time I do not expect any accumulations.

Wednesday we will see more sunshine as the high pulls across our area, lows will be in the middle teens and highs will be just above freezing. By next Thursday highs will finally get back above normal in the upper 30s to close to 40 with a mix of sun and clouds.

-Dave