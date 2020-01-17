Winter weather advisory tonight, wet & windy Saturday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT OVERNIGHT

A possible mix of snow showers, freezing drizzle, sleet, changing over to rain on Saturday. Winter Wx Advisory extends through the morning on Saturday.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This evening: Dry early, snow showers before midnight, temps steady

After midnight: Snow showers changing over to wintry mix, low 30

Saturday: Mix to rain early, then breezy, wet, & mild, high 44

Sunday: Cold, cloudy, and breezy, high 22

Monday: Cold start, chilly day, cloudy, high 25

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

We made it through the day as expected with no issues (complaints, yes about the cold). We will see our dry lower atmosphere become moist before midnight and we will start to see snow showers before midnight tonight.

After midnight and until around sunrise will be the period that warmer air will start to slowly filter in to our area, and make our weather more difficult. We will see the wintry mix possible overnight until around sunrise. Temps will be just below freezing early to slightly above by daybreak.

We will see temps quickly rising back above freezing for everyone during the morning hours on Saturday and the main precip type will change to all rain. This will melt the snow that does fall and will keep things wet through the rest of the morning.

By the afternoon we will see more scattered showers around our area with temps pushing into the middle 40s. The winds will pick up during the day on Saturday with the cold front coming through late. Behind the front it will be windy and cold with temps falling into the upper teens with chills in the single digits.

Sunday will be a pretty crummy day, with highs in the lower 20s and chills generally in the upper single digits and it will remain cloudy. Lows will fall into the lower to middle teens Monday morning.

We will see readings back into the middle 20s on Monday with rather cloudy skies. With the northwesterly flow, I cannot rule out a few isolated snow showers off the lake on Monday.

Tuesday will see the influence of high pressure with clearing skies, but a start in the middle teens will only yield temps near 30 later. Wednesday will start cold, but climb to the middle 30s in the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday numbers will return to above normal near 40 on Thursday with more clouds, and in the middle to upper 40s on Friday with rain late.

-Dave