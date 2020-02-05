Winter Weather Advisory this afternoon and tonight

Winter Weather Advisory from 4pm today until 10 am Thursday morning

COLUMBUS WEATHER

Today: Patchy flurries and drizzle this morning, a chance of rain and snow this afternoon, little if any accumulations. High 37

Tonight: Rainy, cool. Low 34

Thursday: Cloudy, cool, chance of showers. High 44

Friday: Cloudy, snow showers. 28/33

Saturday: Cloudy, snow then rain showers. 26/38

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Thanks to high pressure centered over the western Great Lakes we are in a brisk and damp northeast flow this morning. A light wintry mix of flurries and cold drizzle continues especially north of I-70. The precipitation is not likely to freeze on contact except possibly on bridges or elevated roads. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for this evening and tonight. Areas north and west of Columbus are most likely to get freezing rain. The Columbus high will be around 37.

Tonight , starting late afternoon and evening, while there is a good chance of wintry precipitation north there will be mainly rain in Columbus. Tonight’s low will be just above freezing around 34.

Tomorrow the rain tapers off in the morning. It will be cloudy and about 45 in the afternoon.

Friday there is a chance of snow showers with a high near freezing. Saturday will be cloudy with a slight chance of flurries in the morning and a slight chance of howers in the afternoon. Sunday will be dry. Highs will be around 40 both days.

Bundle up this morning!

Bob