Winter Weather Advisory in effect overnight for incoming snow

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT AGAIN TONIGHT THRU FRIDAY MIDDAY

Winter Weather Advisories go into effect again this evening before midnight. There are multiple ending times from as early as 10am to the northwest, to 4pm to the northeast, to 11am in the southeast and 1pm for the bulk of our area. The main threat is going to be snow, with temps falling into the upper to middle 20s tonight, we should see sticking snow too.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few light showers early, changing to snow overnight, low 27

Friday: Morning snow showers, colder, high 32

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, few late snow showers, high 36

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 42

Monday: Rainy day, high 44

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

We are currently watching the heaviest moisture moving away from our area, but also temps are on the chilly side, even for early February. Highs have only climbed to near freezing to the north of I-70 to the middle 30s along I-70, with upper 30s to the far east and south.

This will set the stage for colder surface temps tonight, and eventually a colder airmass that will result in better chances of snow overnight. Initially we will see some light returns this evening, mainly as light showers, patchy drizzle. North of I-70 this will fall as freezing precip.

As we head past midnight tonight another round of moisture will move in, and this will encounter an overall colder airmass that will result in snow. Since road temps have been allowed to cool all day long today, there is a much better chance of sticking overnight. Grassy surfaces, especially north where ice is on the grass, will see light accumulations of an inch or two overnight tonight.

Here in the city we could see a bit more slushy conditions by morning with an inch or more of snow showers that fall overnight tonight. We will see temps in the upper 20s out the door, and temps will only climb into the lower 30s during the day. It appears the highest snow totals could end up being in the northeast and southeast parts of our area, where higher moisture will be available with colder air.

Friday afternoon will be cloudy with temps topping near freezing. Saturday will be mostly cloudy early and we will watch as a quick shot of moisture will come across our area late day, and this will give us a chance of snow showers. Highs on Saturday will climb to the middle 30s.

Sunday expect partly sunny skies, and probably our best day of the next 7, it will not be the warmest, but it will be dry with a bit of sunshine and highs in the lower 40s.

Next week another front will drop south and this will give us a rainy start next work week with highs in the middle 40s. Tuesday that front will push south with highs near 40.

We will see a chance of rain on Wednesday with highs in the middle 40s. A warm front will lift north, which should keep temps mild Thursday with rain, before a strong cold front slams through the area bringing colder temps next weekend.

-Dave