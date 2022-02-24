QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain moving in, changing to wintry mix overnight, low 30

Friday: Snow showers before sunrise, clouds, high 32

Saturday: Clearing, crisp, high 35

Sunday: Mostly sunny early, clouds later, high 43

Monday: Clearing skies, high 38

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a cool day today with temps still running below normal in the upper 30s. Rain is moving in from the southwest this evening and will continue to move toward our area this evening. Initially this will all be cold rain as it moves up into our area this evening. Temps will slowly fall toward midnight as readings will be near freezing around midnight tonight.

There will be a period of rain with some light freezing rain possible mixed here in the city after midnight with ground temps still running above freezing at that time. I think a very light ice glaze is possible at around 1/100″ to on the high end at 1/10″ possible, but likely it will be mostly cold rain with the ice on colder temp surfaces above ground.

North of the city is where we could see some more freezing rain in the US-36 corridor, where a 1/10″ to 1/5″ would be possible as the temperature profile would be slightly more supportive. In addition, as the moisture quickly exits ahead of sunrise, with the colder air wrapped around, there could be a 1-2 hour period of some light snow showers.

Temps will start near 30 on Friday, but only climb to the lower 30s with plenty of cloud cover. Saturday will see clearing early, so temps will start below normal near 20 and will climb into the middle 30s with clearing skies. Sunday expect mostly sunny skies early and cool temps in the middle 20s. We should see a nice rebound into the lower 40s with a breeze in the afternoon.

A weak frontal boundary will push through Sunday night, and then a slightly cooler airmass will settle in for Monday with highs in the upper 30s. Expect that high pressure and warmer air will give us a nicer day on Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s with mostly sunny skies. Another cold front will slide through for next Wednesday, mainly dry, but will give us more clouds.

Temps on Wednesday will fall back into the lower 40s. We will see mostly sunny skies again on Thursday with highs in the lower 40s.

-Dave