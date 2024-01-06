QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Snow turning into wintry mix, high 36

Tonight: Mix continues with patchy fog, low 31

Sunday: Rain/snow mix. high 38 (27)

Monday: Mainly cloudy, high 40 (33)

Tuesday: Rain showers, high 48 (35)

Wednesday: Chance rain showers, high 39 (30)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Central Ohio will be under a weather alert day as a system moves through our area over the weekend. Saturday morning snow showers will push through and will be heavy at times. This will be a very wet and slushy snow. Temperatures will stay mostly below freezing which will allow for some accumulation.

By the afternoon the snow will transition into a wintry mix as temps move into the mid 30s for our daytime high. Winds will be a little breezy at times and roadways will remain wet. This afternoon into the evening it will be a little quieter with very light precipitation.

Overnight a few area around central Ohio may experience some patchy fog. Everywhere else will continue to see rain/snow mix on an off overnight and into the morning. Low temperatures will fall below the freezing point into the low 30/upper 20s. Wet road may refreeze, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Sunday will continue with the precipitation, though it will be more scattered across the area. By the time all is said and done, central Ohio is looking at anywhere from a half inch to two inches of snowfall. Heavier totals are expected to the the counties south and west of Franklin County. Highs will be slightly warmer in the upper 30s. This will aid in the snow melting.

Plenty more chances for precipitation will come thorough the entire upcoming week.