Winter temps to make a return behind cold front

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain showers early, cloudy late, low 34

Tuesday: Cloudy, slowly falling temps, high (daytime & early) 34

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 33

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 36

Friday: Clouds increase, rain at night, 45

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a wet, breezy, and mild Monday with temps running well above normal in the lower to middle 50s. This is ahead of a cold front to our west that will work in overnight tonight.

For the next few hours we will continue to see on and off rain showers, but temps remaining very mild in the lower 50s. It will not be until late tonight when the cold front approaches and works through that temps will begin to take a real fall.

Tuesday’s actual high temp will occur at midnight, and will most likely remain near 50, but when most people get out in the morning, we will already be back in to the middle 30s, and will slowly drop into the lower 30s late on Tuesday with a nice little breeze.

Tuesday night will see clearing skies and temps falling back into the teens to near 20. We will enjoy more sunshine on Wednesday, but a chilly day with highs only in the lower 30s. Thursday looks similar with a cold start in the mid to upper teens, and highs in the middle 30s with lots of sun.

Friday will start off with sunshine early, and then give way to more clouds later, but above normal temps in the middle 40s. We will see our temps remain near normal Friday night in the middle 30s as rain returns. This will give us a damp and chilly start to the day on Saturday with scattered rain but highs in the upper 40s.

Another cold front will work through and start to dry us out for the 2nd half of the weekend on Sunday with a mix of clouds and highs in the lower 40s. We will see clouds returning and temps falling into the 30s next Monday with a chance of showers.

-Dave