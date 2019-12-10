Winter temperatures make a comeback

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy, falling temps. High 34

Tonight: Mostly cloudy evening, gradually clearing, cold. Low 21

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cold. High 33

Thursday: Partly cloudy, frigid start. 35(17)

Friday: Partly sunny, chance of afternoon showers. 43(25)

Saturday: Chance of rain showers. High 47(34)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Much colder air will continue to move in behind the departing front that brought yesterday’s rain. Temperatures will hold steady or slowly drop into the 30-degree range by sunset. The daytime high will be about 34 at sunrise. Brisk northwesterly winds of 10-15 miles per hour will make it feel like it is in the low to mid-20s.

This week’s weather roller coaster with reinforcing arctic air will keep high temperatures nearly ten degrees below normal almost every day this week. Tomorrow sunshine returns but it will bel unseasonably cold with highs near 30. Thursday will be a few degrees warmer and still dry. Friday will be warmer in the low 40s. Saturday will be the next chance of rain.

Bundle up today!

-Bob