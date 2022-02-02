WINTER STORM WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

The entire state of Ohio is under a Winter Storm Warning, all 88 counties, and in our area, this goes through Friday morning.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain before midnight, freezing mix later, low 28

Thursday: Freezing rain, sleet, then to snow later, breezy, high 28 (falling)

Friday: AM Snow showers, high 22

Saturday: Cold start, high 22

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 33

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

Wet weather will continue through the evening hours tonight ahead of midnight. Temps will continue to slowly fall into the upper to middle 30s by midnight. We will start to see a quick changeover ahead of midnight in our northwest counties. In this area, there will be little to no freezing mix as snow should takeover quickly.

After midnight the colder air will start to slide south and undercut the slightly warmer air aloft, this will set up an area from about US-36 and south seeing a freezing mix after about 3-4am. This will continue south, and expand as we head toward daybreak on Thursday. In the city, expect a few hours possible of freezing mix ahead of the traditional morning commute.

The area of freezing mix, will expand south during the morning on Thursday but remain just north of I-70 as well as the warm air aloft will remain. This is important, because until that warm air gets completely replaced, we will not see a full transition to snow. North of US-36, this area should see mainly snow throughout the daytime hours on Thursday.

Eventually by Thursday evening, snow will become the dominate precip. type across almost the entire area. Because snow will be primary for nearly 24 hours in the north, those areas will see the highest snowfall totals. The numbers will start to be cut down based on increasing ice/sleet mix, and rain mix in the south.

So the biggest issue in the north will be heavy snowfall totals at 8″+, but near I-70, we could have some light to moderate ice, covered by 4″+ of snowfall, and in the south, even higher ice totals at 1/4-1/2″ with a couple inches of snow on top of that, along with all the rain.

The winds will also pick up later on Thursday, so blowing snow will also be a potential issue, and make keeping roads, especially rural roads very difficult. Lows will fall to the mid teens on Friday morning, so it will lock in the freeze. We will stay in the 20s barely with snow ending on Friday morning. Friday night skies clear so most areas with fresh snow will drop to near 0 or below zero.

The weekend looks nicer, with temps in the lower 20s on Saturday, and lower 30s on Sunday with sunshine. As of now, a drier cold front will push through on Monday with highs in the upper 20s. We will get back to near 30, and into the upper 30s on Tuesday with clouds increasing.

-Dave