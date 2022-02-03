WINTER STORM WARNING UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING

A major winter storm will bring ice and snow to Ohio, with heavy snow in the northwest and a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet through the central portion of the state, changing to snow this afternoon. Rain in the southeast will gradually turn to sleet and snow this evening.

Low pressure will track through the Tennessee Valley and eastern Kentucky, drawing a considerable stream of Gulf moisture northward that will collide with a sagging arctic boundary draped across the middle of the state, resulting in significant icing (.10-.25″), followed by 3-6 inches of snow in central Ohio and 8-12 inches across the northern and west-central portions of Ohio.

Temperatures will settle in the mid-20s, setting up a icy scenario through the day south of the snow boundary. As the air aloft cools, mixed precipitation will shift to snow later in the day across the remainder of the areas, except the southeastern counties.

Snow will taper off to flurries after midnight, although a secondary band of light snow is likely early Friday that could another inch of snow during the Friday morning commute.

Cold, drier air will circulate behind the storm Friday afternoon, and the weekend weather will turn partly cloudy and cold, with some moderation Sunday.

Forecast

Thursday: Icy mix to snow p.m, windy. Falling to low 20s

Tonight: Snow, heavy early, tapering to flurries, windy, slick roads. Low 16

Friday: Light snow a.m., slippery travel. High 22

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 23 (-2)

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 33 (8)

Monday: Mix clouds and sun. High 29 (16)

Tuesday: Mainly sunny High 31 (9)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 37 (19)