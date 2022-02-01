WINTER STORM WATCHES/WARNINGS ISSUED:

Winter Storm Watches & Warnings have been issued for our entire area ahead of this system going into effect on Wednesday through Friday morning for the incoming winter storm.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, mild, low 36

Wednesday: Rain likely, high 43

Thursday: Wintry mix to snow, high 43

Friday: Early am flurries, colder, high 23

Saturday: Cold start, chilly sunshine, high 24

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday evening,

It has been a beautiful day today, with our 2nd warmest afternoon of 2022 with highs in the lower 50s. It will remain mild tonight with clouds increasing and lows dropping into the middle 30s, nearly 15 degrees above normal. Wednesday will start off dry early, but will quickly see rain moving into the area.

Expect most of us to have a wet day with some periods of on and off rain, some which will be moderate at times, but the prolonged period of rainfall is really going to be the reason that we see some pretty impressive rainfall totals by the end of the day. Most areas will pick up a half inch to an inch of rainfall on Wednesday. It is important to note that our northwest and northern counties will have some wet snow mixed in as well as the colder air will be lurking near our area.

As we head into Wednesday night the colder air is going to start winning on its southward move. This will start to slide in under the warmer air and initiate the change over to a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet in our area. This will occur mainly after midnight early Thursday morning.

Again, with the colder air north, this will be a mainly snow event for our northern, and northwest counties on Thursday, with high snowfall totals expected at more than 8″ with isolated areas pushing close to 10″+ the further north you go. But as we get much closer to I-71 up to I-70 (Columbus) we are going to have a significant period of mixed precipitation from near midnight Thursday to possibly later in the day on Thursday.

Eventually the colder air will push through the I-70 corridor and will change the precip. type to all snowfall. The later in the day this happens, the more freezing rain/sleet mix we will see, and the less snowfall. If this transition happens earlier, this would mean a lot more snowfall. At this point, I think we are going to see some moderate levels of freezing rain to sleet, and eventually to all snow on top of that by later Thursday.

Thursday night this will be all snow with a few more inches possible before the event pushes east. Temps on Thursday in the city will top in the upper 20s to near 30. In the south, especially south of US-22 we will have rain longer into early Thursday morning, but again the biggest winter threat will mostly be freezing rain/sleet as well. Snowfall totals will be much lower in the south/southeast.

Friday expect some scattered flurries early, then ending with mostly cloudy skies and a much colder day with highs in the lower 20s. Skies will start to clear late Friday and Friday night is going to be quite cold with lows dropping to near zero or below to start the weekend, especially with the fresh snow pack. The weekend will feature snowfall on Saturday with highs in the lower to middle 20s.

Sunday expect a cold start, but temps will climb to the middle 30s ahead of our next front, which will come through dry on Monday with highs near 30. It will still be fairly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s.

-Dave