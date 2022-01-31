QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, seasonal, low 22

Tuesday: Clouds increase, much warmer, high 47

Wednesday: Rain likely, some heavy at times, high 44

Thursday: Wintry mix likely, high 33

Friday: Partly sunny, high 24

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It was a pretty looking fairly seasonal day to start the work week with temps in the middle to upper 30s today with plenty of sunshine. A hint of Spring getting closer is the average high and low temps are starting to go back up again, as the mid-point of winter is Wednesday this week.

Expect partly cloudy skies overnight with winds light to calm with temps in the lower 20s early and then starting to climb a bit as we head toward morning. We will start to see cloud cover increasing during the day on Tuesday, but it will be one of our warmest days in a while with highs back into the upper 40s with some low 50s possible in the south.

Wednesday will be the start of this winter storm, in fact, parts of our area (likely to be expanded/upgraded a bit) are under Winter Storm Watches for Wednesday later to Friday morning. Right now as the system is still quite far away, and has not fully formed yet, the track will be critical to the eventual precip. type that we all end up with.

Wednesday overnight into Thursday will be when we see the shift from rain to mixed precip. types, with the best chances of heavy snowfall in the north/northwest part of the state. The I-71 corridor is likely going to see a heavy mix of wintry precip. during the period, with freezing rain and sleet, along with eventually snow falling as well. To the southeast part of the state, heavy rains will be the main type, ending with some snow late Thursday night.

Overall there is one thing almost of the of the data has locked on, and its that this system will be a slow moving system with ample moisture, meaning wet. Most indications are for 1-2″ of melted water to fall through this event across the state, which will mean large snowfall totals for some, heavy icing for some, and some flooding for others over the frozen grounds.

This system should depart for Friday, with it being a clean-up day, with temps in the middle 20s. Friday night if skies clear, will end up being one of the colder, if not the coldest night of the season for some with the fresh snowpack. Saturday warmer air approaches, but does not arrive yet, with highs in the middle 20s. We will see a nice rebound from upper single digits to the middle 30s on Sunday.

Monday our next system approaches from the north, bringing in clouds and highs near freezing.

-Dave