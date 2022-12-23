WINTER STORM WARNING / WIND CHILL WARNING

A major winter storm will continue to have substantial impacts throughout the region. Snow will taper off to flurries this morning, with a general accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Temperatures plunged overnight from the low 40s into the single digits, coupled with snow and strong winds, making travel hazardous. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will cause considerable blowing snow and drifting in many areas, with the potential for power outages.

Wind chill values today will range from -15 to -25 degrees, with temperatures hovering near 0.

Arctic high pressure will build down from Canada in the wake of the storm, as low pressure departs across southeastern Canada. Frigid temperatures in the single digits and wind chills of -20 degrees will linger through the holiday weekend, with scattered flurries and wind gusts to 30 mph.

Lighter winds and improving travel weather are expected on Christmas Day, but with bitterly cold air still in place.

Temperatures will moderate next week, reaching the 20s on Monday and the 30s Tuesday. A weak system will keep skies mostly cloudy, with more sunshine and more seasonal weather midweek.

FORECAST

Friday: Blowing snow, windy, frigid. Steady readings near 0 (wind chill -20/-25)

Tonight: Cloudy, blustery, flurries. Low -1

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy, bitterly cold. High 10

Christmas: Mix clouds and sun, very cold. High 14 (5)

Monday: Clouds increase, flurries. High 21 (6)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 29 (15)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, milder. High 38 (21)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, milder. High 46 (32)