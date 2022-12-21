QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, milder, low 33

Thursday: On/off rain showers, mild, high 43

Friday: Very early rain to snow, blowing snow, falling temps, very cold, daytime high 4

Saturday: Blowing flurries, cold, high 9

Sunday: Partly cloudy, cold, high 14

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

Happy Winter to everyone, as this is the first evening of winter! We will see clouds increase with overnight lows dropping into the lower 30s. Rain showers will start to work up into the area by daybreak on Thursday with scattered morning showers as temps slowly rise back into the 40s by the afternoon.

Most of the rain will be light during the day, and will make for wet roadways for the travel day for the holidays. Thursday night is where it gets a bit dicey. We will see rain quickly increasing between 9p-12am in the west, and it will be a big more moderate. Quickly behind this initial line of moisture temps will plunge.

This is concerning, as temps could drop from near 40, and into the 20s within a couple hours and single digits in a couple more hours. This could mean the rain that initially falls, and makes for wet roadways could freeze, especially as snow starts falling on it. This could make for potentially slick to icy conditions. On top of that we could have a few inches of snow by the end of the day.

I expect that as we get on the backside of this system, the low will pivot to the north with additional light snow showers through the day, and temps staying in the single digits with wind chills in the -15 to -25 degree range through the day on Friday. These winds will be dangerous for humans and pets outdoors, as well as the winds greatly reducing visibilities by blowing around any falling snow and snow on the ground.

Friday overnight we will continue to see some light snow showers with winds staying strong and temps approaching 0 with wind chills falling in the -20 to -30 range. Saturday will have some blowing flurries as well, with cold temps, highs will only be in the upper single digits to lower teens at best. Wind chills will remain below zero all day.

Sunday for Christmas Day, expect partly cloudy skies, but a very cold day again, in fact one of the top 4 coldest for Christmas. We start chilly on Monday chilly in the upper single digits, but will climb to the middle 20s on Monday.

Tuesday will be back near freezing with partly cloudy skies. Expect a few more clouds on Wednesday, for a mix of clouds, but temps at or slightly above normal back around 40. We will continue to warm up for the end of the week into the final day of the year, where temps could be back into the 50s into New Year’s Weekend… shocking!

-Dave