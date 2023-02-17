Low pressure moved across the Ohio Valley Thursday, bringing a soaking rain to southern Ohio and scattered showers farther north. Behind the cold front that swept through overnight, winds picked up and temperatures plunged, settling in the upper 20s this morning.

Temperatures will hold nearly steady around the freezing mark, with a wind chill in the low 20s—quite a change from Wednesday’s record high of 72 degrees.

The weather will moderate considerably over the weekend, after a cold start on Saturday, with sunshine and a southwesterly flow developing on the western side of high pressure shifting to the Mid-Atlantic coast.

More clouds will be present on Sunday ahead of a cold front. Winds will increase out of the southwest, raising temperatures back into the mild 50s.

An isolated shower will pop up Monday with a passing cold front and slightly lower temperatues. A few showers will brush southern Ohio on Tuesday, with generally cloudy skies.

A stronger storm coming out of the southwest will bring a more significant rain event later on Wednesday, with a mild southerly flow. Readings could flirt with 70 degrees again on Thursday, before cold air moves next weekend.

Forecast

Friday: Mainly cloudy, brisk. High 32

Tonight: Clearing, cold. Low 23

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 45

Sunday: Partly cloudy, mild High 54 (34)

Monday: Mostly cloudy, sprinkle. High 48 (41)

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, rain south. High 51 (36)

Wednesday: Rain develops. breezy. High 56 (37)

Thursday: Early showers, windy, mild. High 66 (47)