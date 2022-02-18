QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clearing clouds, colder, high 30

Tonight: Increasing clouds, low 22

Saturday: Light AM snow showers/flurries, temps tumble, daytime high 24

Sunday: Sunny, warmer, high 49

Monday: Mostly sunny, chance rain late, high 59

Tuesday: Rain, warm, high 60

Wednesday: Cloudy, temps tumble throughout day, daytime high 42

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday, everybody!

After record breaking rainfall across the region yesterday, flood warnings remain in effect through this evening along the South Fork Licking River south of I-70 for lingering areas of high water. A flood warning also remains in place through Monday at 6 a.m. along the Scioto River in Circleville where the river is not expected to drop back below flood stage until Monday morning. Flood warnings remain in effect across other parts of Central and Southern Ohio as well, with the majority of those warnings ending by this evening.

The Scioto River is expected to crest around 5 feet above flood stage at Circleville tonight and Piketon tomorrow, causing lowland flooding.

Clouds will break up this afternoon and skies will turn partly sunny. Afternoon temperatures will hover in the mid 20s to low 30s across the region, then hold nearly steady overnight.

A clipper system will pass across the Great Lakes early Saturday, accompanied by some light snow showers before daybreak that could leave another light coating of snow. A gusty north wind will make Saturday feel quite wintry, with temperatures that tumble throughout the day, and daytime highs only topping out in the 20s.

As we head into Sunday morning, clear skies will allow overnight lows to drop down into the teens. But high pressure builds back in and a mild southwesterly flow develops Sunday and Monday (Presidents’ Day), sending temperatures soaring back into the 50s, and even low 60s.

Rain will return later Monday night into Tuesday, with unseasonably mild temperatures. Another storm on Thursday will likely bring a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain.

-McKenna