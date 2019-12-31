Winter returns as we wrap up 2019

QUICK WEATHER

Today: Morning flurries, breezy and mostly cloudy. High 36

Morning flurries, breezy and mostly cloudy. High 36 Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy, few flurries late, low 27

Mostly cloudy and breezy, few flurries late, low 27 Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 41

Partly sunny. High 41 Thursday: Partly sunny, then rain showers late. High 45

Partly sunny, then rain showers late. High 45 Friday: Rain showers late. High 48

Rain showers late. High 48 Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High 42



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

Winter is back in full force today!

As an area of low pressure continues to spin across the Great Lakes, it will push down flurries and light snow. Since we’ve been so warm the last couple of days, not much of the snow will stick to the roads, but there could be a few slick spots during the morning drive. Temepratures will only climb from near freezing this morning up to the mid to upper 30s, which is actually normal for this time of year.

The cold but average temperatures will continue tonight as lows fall back down to the mid 20s. There is a chance for a few flurries this evening, but those should clear out in time to get to New Year’s Eve celebrations.

We’ll bring in 2020 with some sunshine and a slight warm-up. High temperatures on Wednesday will only reach around 40 degrees, which is just barley above normal.

Warmer weather moves in for the end of the week. Thursday, highs will reach the mid 40s, then lower 50s on Friday. The warmer air will also be paired with our next chance for rain showers. The rain will start Thursday evening, then continue into Friday.

Temperatures will cool back down for the weekend, but remain at or slightly above normal. On Saturday, we’ll start off in the mid 30s, then climb to the lower 40s. Then on Sunday, we’ll see a chance for a few flurries followed by temperatures staying in the 30s.

Stay warm!

-Liz