Winter return is no Aprl Fools’

A blast of unseasonably cold air followed a spring cold front to start off April (and Major League Baseball) on a wintry note, with temperatures in the 30s, which felt closer to 20 degrees with the wind chill. A few snowflakes are in the air, as arctic air taps moisture from Lakes Huron and Erie. Several inches accumulated in the snowbelt east of Cleveland and north of Akron.

Expect near-record cold tonight, with readings dipping to near 20 degrees, resulting in a hard freeze. Crisp sunshine and lighter winds will prevail on Good Friday. Even better news is that much milder weather will return for Easter weekend, as temperatures rebound into the 50s and 60s under mostly sunny skies.

The weather warms up substantially during the first full week of April, under partly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the low 70s. A weak front could bring a few showers and a rumble of thunder Tuesday, but moisture will be limited. Clouds will linger midweek, with the risk of isolated showers.

Forecast