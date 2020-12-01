Winter-like feel and look to this work week.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few flurries early, some clearing later, low 26

Wednesday: Slowly clearing, high 38

Thursday: Partly sunny, high 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy, high 42

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high 42

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a chilly day today with temps climbing back to around freezing this afternoon. It was the coldest afternoon to start December since 2002. Tonight we will watch as the upper level system pivot away from the state the snow in the northeast will taper off.

Scattered flurries will continue through the evening before midnight with slow clearing from west to east overnight tonight with a brisk west breeze. This will allow temps to fall into the 20s shortly with wind chills into the teens.

Wednesday should have the most sunshine of the week with highs in the upper 30s. Thursday will start the coldest with some clouds and temps in the upper teens to lower 20s. Expect clouds to increase on Thursday with highs around 40.

We should see another weak shot of energy on Friday that may bring in a few late day flurries with highs in the lower 40s. We will stay in the lower 40s on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies.

A weak cold front will come in on Sunday with scattered flurries possible and highs near 40. Behind this front we will drop to the upper 30s on Monday and lower 40s for next Tuesday.

-Dave