QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Snow showers early, mostly cloudy, low 24

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, flurries, mainly east, high 35

Wednesday: Sunny skies, milder, high 47

Thursday: Clouds increase, warmer, high 56

Friday: On/off rain, windy, high 55

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a cold day today with highs in the middle 30s, and scattered bursts of snow showers falling throughout the day. We are going to continue to see these quick moving bursts of snow and graupel this evening, reducing visibility. Expect temps to slowly fall into the lower 30s, with chills in the lower 20s by midnight.

Overnight expect mostly cloudy skies, a few flurries still possible and lows dropping to the middle 20s, about 6-8 degrees below normal with chills in the teens. Tuesday is going to be another cold day, as the weather system that brought us snow Monday linking up with a system up the east coast. This will keep mainly cloudy skies and cold conditions locally.

Expect a few flurries on the back side of this low on Tuesday, with the best chances in the east, with highs on Tuesday only in the middle 30s again. As the low moves away, we will see clearing and an even colder night Tuesday night, with lows in the upper teens to lower 20s with clearing skies. This will set us up for a beautifully sunny day on Wednesday with highs near normal in the upper 40s.

Thursday temps will continue to warm ahead of our next big weather system. It will push temps into the mid to upper 50s with clouds increasing through the day. Rain showers will return overnight into Friday and winds will increase. Temps will stay in the upper 40s Thursday night. Friday rain showers expected on and off with windy conditions on Friday with mild conditions before the cold front pushes through.

Highs on Friday will be in the middle 50. Saturday expect breezy conditions on the backside of this system with highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Sunday we will see some another cool day with a lot more sunshine. This will give us temps in the lower to middle 20s to start Sunday with highs around 40. For the final day of Winter on Monday, expect sunny skies with high pressure overhead.

Temps on Monday will start in the low to mid 20s, but with ample sunshine, should warm into the upper 40s Monday afternoon.

-Dave