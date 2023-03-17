QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mixed clouds, breezy, chilly, low 26

Saturday: Sct’d clouds, chance snow showers, high 35

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy at times, high 37

Monday: Mainly sunny, high 49

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a interesting day with rain showers early, highs did top in the middle 50s after midnight, and then have dropped about 20 degrees into the weekend. Now the colder air is in place, and will basically see a very gentle slide to the lower 30s this evening with mostly cloudy skies.

There will be some breaks in the clouds overnight with temps running about a half dozen below normal in the middle 20s with wind chills in the middle teens to start off Saturday. Saturday a quick moving reinforcing cold front will slide through our area. This will bring a quick shot of snow showers mid to late morning that could put down a quick light coating of snow. Generally this will be at a half inch or less. But road surface temps will be cold enough that roads could have slick spots.

Behind this boundary we will struggle into the middle 30s with wind chills in the lower 20s at best, with some scattered flurries by late Saturday. Saturday night we will enjoy clearing skies, this will set up temps in the lower 20s to upper teens, with wind chills near 10. Sunday will be a breezy, bright, and brisk day with highs in the upper 30s.

We should start to warm up on the final day of winter with highs in the upper 40s Monday under sunny skies. Mostly sunny skies will be the rule for the first full day of Spring on Tuesday with highs in the middle 50s. Wednesday clouds will increase with highs in the middle 50s again.

Thursday rain showers will start to return with temps warming into the middle 60s with a warm front lifting north. We will have another cold front approaching by the end of the day on Friday, with breezy and wet conditions expected, but highs in the upper 60s.

-Dave