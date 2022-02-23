QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, dry, high 38

Tonight: Chance of snow, low 27

Thursday: Snow, wintry mix, rain, high 38

Friday: Early AM light wintry mix, high 34

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 34

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered flurries, high 38

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday, everybody!

Temperatures are going to feel a LOT different today, as we drop by about 20-30 degrees from where we were yesterday. We’ll top out in the low 30s to the north today and the low 40s to the south. Daytime highs will remain just a few degrees shy of normal for this time of year. The other big difference today, is we will remain dry as high pressure builds back in briefly.

As we head overnight into Thursday, low pressure tracks northeast toward the Midwest, bringing our next shot of moisture. It arrives in two waves, the first will be the lighter of the two, bringing some light snow showers and a light wintry mix during the early morning commute. We’ll then see a very brief break in showers, but things pick back up into the afternoon, evening and overnight. Temps will warm up into the upper 30s, so precipitation type will start as snow early on, turn to a wintry mix, then to cold rain showers by late Thursday evening.

Temps on Friday will be chilly, only topping in the lower 30s. High pressure builds back in Friday, which will start the weekend off cold and dry.

We’ll start with some clearing on Saturday, but highs only in the middle 30s. On Sunday we will have a mix of clouds, and can’t rule out some scattered flurries as a weak frontal boundary will slide south towards our area. This will allow a reinforcing shot of cold air to pour back down into our area.

Temps will fall back into the middle to lower teens to start the work week on Monday. Highs will only be in the upper 20s with mostly sunny skies. Cold high pressure will be in command on Tuesday with temps going from the upper teens in the morning to the upper 30s late in the day.

-McKenna