TIME CHANGE TONIGHT (2 A.M.) — “Spring Forward” 1 Hour

A blast of frigid air and strong northerly winds makes it feel more like January, along with a lingering snow showers. Temperatures will start hover in the mid-20s but it will feel like it’s closer to 10 degrees with the wind chill. Lingering clouds will slowly break, and skies will turn partly cloudy overnight, with lows dipping down into the teens.

A low will cross the Great Lakes Sunday but the moisture will remain north of the area. Snow showers will leave across northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania. Temperatures will moderate into the mid-40s, but it will colder with a gusty southwest wind.

The weather will warm up well above the seasonal average next week. Highs will start off in the 50s Monday and Tuesday, then reach the 60s the rest of the week. A few showers are possible Tuesday with a minor system. A better chance of rain will occur on Friday with a stronger storm, followed by chilly weather next weekend.

Forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy, very cold. Low 15

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, milder. High 44

Monday: Partly sunny, milder. High 55 (31)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, shower. High 57 (41)

Wednesday: More sunshine. High 62 (36)

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 69 (46)

Friday: Showers. High 65 (49)