Windy, wet Wednesday and a cool Thanksgiving

QUICK WEATHER

###WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 9PM FOR WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 55 mph###

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Rain tapers off, chance of thunder early, gusty winds . High 57

Tonight: Slight chance of rain, mixing with snow late. Low 34

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy, cool. High 43

Friday: Mainly cloudy. 46(31)

Saturday: Rainy, milder. 52(35)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Rain will linger, finally tapering off completely in the early afternoon. This morning there is a chance of thunderstorms with those showers.

Showers will linger Wednesday behind the front and it will still be very windy. Central Ohio is under a Wind Advisory while the northwest part of the state is under a High Wind Warning. It will be windy all day in Columbus and Central Ohio with winds increasing to 25-30 miles per hour and very strong wind gusts, peaking at 50-55 miles per hour in the early afternoon. The Wind Advisory is in effect until 9pm. The High Wind Warning in northwest Ohio goes until 9pm. Wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour are expected there. Tonight the winds will continue to die down. They will be around 10 miles an hour by daybreak. There is a slight chance of scattered sprinkles or flurries before daybreak. Lows will be in the low to mid-30s.

Thanksgiving Day will be dry and cool. Morning lows in the low to mid-30s and the high will be in the mid-40s. Winds will be around 10.



Black Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s. Small Business Saturday will be wet with rain likely all day and highs in the low 50s.

Hang onto your hat today!

-Bob