Windy & wet weather Wednesday expected

HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR: CRAWFORD, HARDIN, LOGAN, MARION COUNTIES ON WEDNESDAY

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR: EVERYONE ELSE IN OHIO (EXCEPT NW OHIO WHERE WIND WARNING IS IN EFFECT) ON WEDNESDAY

WHAT TO EXPECT WITH WIND ADVISORY/WARNING:

Both the advisory and the warnings locally extend from pre-sunrise Wednesday to past sunset Wednesday evening. Expect winds to pick up with sustained (or constant) winds of 20-30mph, with areas in the advisory region seeing gusts of 40-55mph.

In the High Wind Warning areas, wind gusts will range from 45-60 mph. Either way, it will make travel difficult at times, especially for high profile vehicles on Wednesday.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy, mild, breezy, with rain, low 50

Wednesday: Windy, with rain and a possible t-storm or two in the morning, rain tapers down in the afternoon with temps falling into the 40s later, high 57

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high 43

Friday: Mainly cloudy, high 46

Saturday: Rainy again, high 51

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

After one of the warmest days of the month, we are already seeing big changes coming our way. Rain showers will continue to surge north into our backyards this evening.

Temps will remain quite mild overnight with most areas staying in the upper 40s to near 50 with rain around and winds increasing overnight. It will be a wet and windy start to the day with a possible thunderstorm in the morning and temps climbing into the upper 50s in the morning.

By the afternoon, the bulk of the rain will be pushing out to the east, with some isolated showers and windy conditions expected. Winds will be gusting well over 40 across the state, with some gusts to 60+ possible in the northwest part of Ohio.

Temps will fall through the afternoon back into the 40s late in the day. It is possible if you are travelling north to see some late day to evening snow showers in the north part of the state Wednesday night.

Thursday will be much colder as temps will only top in the lower 40s under mainly cloudy skies but it will be dry and a lot less windy. Friday will start around 30 in the morning, climb to the middle 40s with cloudy skies in the afternoon.

Friday night the next major weather system starts to move into our area, and this will bring us rain again. It will increase rain chances Friday night, and keep rain in the forecast for Saturday. Just like the first system, this will bring warmer air initially with it, so we will warm into the lower 50s on Saturday.

Saturday night rain showers will continue with scattered rain ending on Sunday with highs in the middle 40s. We will see temps fall to near freezing on Sunday night.

Monday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with a few flakes flying in the northern third of the state and highs near 40. We will see our temps rebound to the low to mid 40s on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies.

-Dave