QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Cloudy, breezy & mild, low around 40

Today: Mostly cloudy, windy, high 42

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy, low 18

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cold, snow showers later, high 26

Friday: Partly sunny, cold, high 24

Saturday: Few clouds, cold start, high 37

Sunday: Rainy day, high 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Wednesday!

It’s going to be a wind day ahead of the chance for snow on Thursday.

As a cold front approaches the area this afternoon, wind speeds out of the southwest will stay around 20 mph with wind gusts peaking around 40-50 mph. Because of this, wind advisories have been issued for the northwest corner of the state. Temperatures will only go up a few degrees from this morning and top off in the low 40s.

Breezy conditions will continue tonight as winds relax some to speeds out of the west around 10-20 mph with wind gusts still around 30 mph at times. Temperatures will be cold and fall down to the teens.

After a cold start to the day, temperatures will only reach a high in the mid 20s, which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Through the afternoon, we’ll be watching an area of low pressure building in from the south. This will lead to light snow showers by the evening drive filling in from the south and southwest.

Snow showers will continue Thursday night, mostly southeast of I-71. Areas like Columbus will only pick up less than an inch of snowfall in total, while heavier totals around 2-4″ will be possible closer to the state line with West Virginia.

It will be a cold, dry end to the week. Temperatures Friday will start in the teens and only top off in the mid 20s, so you’ll want to watch for slick spots on the road.

Sunshine and more seasonal temperatures return on Saturday ahead of rain Saturday night into Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Liz