QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, winds pick up too, low 34

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy, high 42

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, snow showers later, high 26

Friday: Partly sunny, high 24

Saturday: Few clouds, cold start, high 37

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a nicer looking, but still a brisk day today with temps a couple of degrees above normal in the lower 40s. The south wind will increase a bit overnight tonight with lows only dropping into the middle 30s as clouds will increase too.

Wednesday will be a mostly cloudy day with winds pretty breezy to gusty during the day. Winds will be in the 15-25mph range through the day, with gusts in upper 30s to lower 40mph range. High temps on Wednesday will still reach above normal in the lower 40s. Colder air will work in overnight Wednesday night into Thursday.

Thursday expect mostly cloudy skies and a system will work into our area from the southwest. This means we will see thicker clouds south by midday with our best chances of snow in the south and southeast part of the state. At this point it looks like we will have a light dusting to the northwest, with more snow expected the further south and southeast you head.

Closer to I-71, we could end up between a half inch to an inch and a half of snowfall, with higher totals at 1-3″ along and south of US-22. Snow showers should taper down overnight and before daybreak on Friday. Friday skies will clear a bit, but it will be a cold day with a start in the lower to middle teens with highs only in the middle 20s.

Saturday expect an even colder start with clear skies and lows in the upper single digits outside of town to the lower teens here in the city. We will see plenty of sunshine on Saturday with clouds later and highs in the upper 30s.

Sunday our next system will move in with warmer air out ahead of it, this will allow temps to start mild with rain showers in the morning, and keep rain in the forecast on Sunday with highs in the middle 40s. Expect colder temps back near normal Sunday night.

Next week we will start with clearing skies on Monday and Tuesday with highs only in the middle 20s on Monday and closer to 30 on Tuesday.

-Dave