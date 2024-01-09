WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT TONIGHT-WEDNESDAY:

A wind advisory will be in effect into the PM hours on Wednesday for winds pushing 15-25mph, with wind gusts running 40-50mph, especially in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain showers before midnight, snow showers later, windy, low 34

Wednesday: AM snow showers, windy, high 37

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy, high 41

Friday: Rainy, breezy, high 46

Saturday: AM Snow, windy, high 30

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a record wet day today with much of the area picking up an inch or more of rainfall already today. More rain shower activity, most of it lighter, is expected thru midnight this evening. Overnight, rain showers will gradually turn to light snow showers with windy conditions as lows fall into the lower to middle 30s.

Wednesday will feature morning snow showers, plenty of wind, with gusts in the 40-50mph range during the morning, and temps slowly rising. We will have snow showers tapering off by midday as the low pulls away, winds will also start to settle down a bit during the afternoon, and temps will slowly fall to the mid 30s by sunset.

Thursday we will get a break from the precip, and a semi-break from the wind, as it will still be a breezy day with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 40s. Our next big weather maker will approach overnight Thursday night into Friday. And again, we could have some wet snow for an hour or two to start, but warmer air will overrun it, and we will see it changing to rain before daybreak on Friday.

Once again, Friday is looking similar to today (Tuesday) with rain, winds, and warming temps, with upwards of another inch of rain possible on Friday. Winds will also become very breezy to gusty late in the day as the low approaches. Friday overnight as colder air spills in the rain will change to snow, and its quite possible this will be our heaviest snow of the season (so far that daily record is only 0.7″).

In addition to the snow, it will be quite windy, and getting colder during the day on Saturday. Most of the snow will be in the morning hours and taper off in the afternoon as temps fall back into the 20s. Sunday looks like a pretty nasty day with scattered snow showers, wind, and temps only in the lower 20s. With winds in the teens, wind chills will likely stay in the single digits all day.

Sunday night into Monday another quick shot of moisture will move up from the west-southwest and this time, with a cold airmass in place, anything that falls will be snow. In addition, even colder air will move in for Monday and Tuesday. Chance of snow showers will continue on Monday with highs in the lower 20s and single digit chills. Tuesday expect mostly cloudy skies, below zero wind chills to start the day, and temps only topping in the middle teens with wind chills barely above zero in the afternoon….. brrrr

-Dave