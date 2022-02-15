QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few clouds, temps rise late, low 31

Wednesday: Clouds increase, winds pick up, warm, high 57

Thursday: Rainy and windy at times, high 57

Friday: Clearing skies, colder, (daytime) high 32

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 36

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a nice day today with plenty of sunshine, and temps pretty close to normal around 40. Temps will fall this evening, into the lower 30s ahead of midnight. I expect to see winds increase a bit out of the south around midnight and temps will start to increase.

Temps will be in the middle 30s by daybreak on Wednesday, and as winds quickly increase, we will see more clouds, more moisture in the air (not rain yet), and much warmer temps in the upper 50s. Wind gusts could push into the middle 30 to near 40mph range during the afternoon.

Wednesday night expect mostly cloudy skies, and a very warm night with lows in the upper 40s. Rain showers will start to approach the area by daybreak on Thursday. Thursday winds will stay up in our area, with some gusty winds into the 30s again. Temps will start warm and will push to the upper 50s to near 60 with rain expected.

Some of the rain could be heavy at times, with an inch or more of rain possible, with the heaviest rains possible in the northwest. When the colder air catches up overnight Thursday night into early Friday morning, we could see the moisture ending as snow showers, with a light dusting to a minor accumulation possible of less than half an inch.

With temps remaining above freezing starting tonight around midnight until Friday morning by about 3am, I expect that ground surface temps will be above freezing when the snow showers move in. Friday we should see some clearing and colder temps, with highs in the lower 30s. Friday night will be seasonal with lows in the middle 20s.

Expect mostly sunny skies most of the weekend. Temps will be in the middle 30s on Saturday, and around 50 on Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Monday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 50s to close to 60 with mostly sunny skies again.

Clouds will increase overnight Monday into Tuesday. Tuesday expect rain returning to our area with our next cold front, and highs will be back up near 60 again.

-Dave