Low pressure in the southern Plains will track through the Midwest, pushing a warm front north across Ohio accompanied by a few showers. Skies will brighten later in the day and temperatures will soar into the low 60s this evening in a southerly flow. Winds will gust at times above 30 mph.

Thursday will bring potential record warmth, with high temperatures in the low 70s for the third week in a row in February. Low pressure will track across the Great Lakes, dropping a cold front south across the state in the evening, but with little moisture beyond some cloudiness.

Behind the front, much colder air will arrive early Friday, driving readings down to slightly below freezing by daybreak, with brisk northwesterly winds. Temperatures will stay in the 30s, with partly cloudy skies.

A minor disturbance to our north could bring a few snow showers Friday night, ending early Saturday. The weather will gradually moderate through the weekend, with some sunshine.

The next chance for rain will arrive on Monday.

Forecast

Wednesday: Scattered showers, some clearing, breezy, milder. High 62

Tonight: Showers, breezy. Low 56

Thursday: Partly cloudy, windy, warmer. High 72

Friday: Partly cloudy, brisk, colder. High 39 (28)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High 46 (29)

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 52 (33)

Monday: Showers. High 58 (36)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 49 (36)