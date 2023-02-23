Low pressure will track through the Great Lakes. On the southern side, gusty southwesterly winds will bring record warmth, with high temperatures reaching the low 70s for the third week in a row in February.

Skies will be aprtly cloudy and winds will gusts upwars of 40 mph from the southwest. A cold front south will push through the state, bringing a few clouds later, but with little moisture the weather will remain dry.

Behind the front, much colder air will arrive early Friday, driving readings down to slightly below freezing by daybreak, with brisk northwesterly winds. Temperatures will stay in the 30s, with partly cloudy skies.

A minor disturbance to our north could bring a few snow showers Friday night, ending early Saturday. The weather will gradually moderate through the weekend, with some sunshine.

The next chance for rain will arrive on Monday, as another potent system in the Southwest moves toward the Great Lakes region.

Forecast