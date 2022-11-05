WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 9 P.M.

Low pressure in the Upper Midwest is bringing strong southwesterly winds, with gusts of 30-45 mph across the northwest half of Ohio. Skies will turn mostly cloudy, but temperatures are still likely to approach the record high of 76 degrees set in 1977.

A band of showers will in western Ohio will fall apart but a second line ahead of a strong cold front will bring scattered rain after sunset, tapering off around midnight.

Behind the front, skies will slowly clear Sunday morning, although clouds will linger across the southeast. A dry secondary cold front will slip south Sunday night, causing temperatures to cool down next week in a northeasterly flow, with highs in the 60s, and mostly sunny skies.

The weather will be partly cloudy and seasonable on Election Day. Afternoon temperatures will warm back to the low 70s later in the week, with breezy conditions again ahead of another strong cold front on Friday, with showers likely.

Much colder air will arrive next weekend, along with a few snowflakes and gusty winds, as high temperatures fall back to the 40s.

Forecast

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy, showers late. High 75

Tonight: Showers, breezy. Low 52

Sunday: Clearing, pleasant. High 67

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 65 (47)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 63 (42)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 68 (43)

Thursday: Mostly sunny, windy, warmer. High 70 (47)

Friday: Showers, cooler. High 56 (51)

Saturday: Cloudy, brisk, colder, rain/snow shower. High: 43 (34)