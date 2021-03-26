Windy March day, slow clearing and turning seasonably cool

HIGH WIND WARNING UNTIL 10 A.M.

Low pressure will track across the Lower Michigan into Canada, with strong winds on the back side of the storm, gusting as high as 40-60 mph, before diminishing later this morning. Watch out of potential wind damage this morning that could result in power outages.

Skies will remain generally cloudy behind departing showers in eastern Ohio. Drier air will work in this afternoon with partial clearing later in the day. After four days in a row with temperatures around 70, readings will be more seasonable, falling into the upper 40s, then rebounding to the mid-to upper 50s.

High pressure will build tonight and Saturday, bringing a quieter pattern to start the weekend. Temperatures will warm quickly Saturday afternoon to near 70 after a cool start, with high clouds arriving in the evening.

A weak storm in the Upper Midwest will bring showers late Saturday night, with a possible rumble of thunder lingering into Sunday morning. The rain could be briefly heavy with the passage of a cold front early Sunday. Chillier air will flow into Ohio behind the storm.

A cold front will bring showers Tuesday night and Wednesday, and a chilly start to April later in the week.

