QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: AM snow, windy, high 36

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, low 31

Thursday: Partly sunny, iso. shower, high 41

Friday: Rain, windy, high 46

Saturday: Snow showers, high 30

Sunday: Flurries, single digit chills, high 22

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We start the day off with a few snow showers wrapping around the area of low pressure that brought us all the rain yesterday. Most of those snow showers will taper from SW to NE by about mid-morning, then we’ll be looking at a mainly cloudy but dry rest of the day. Additionally, it is also very windy, and will remain that way through at least early afternoon, when it will gradually lighten. Temperatures plateau in the middle 30s today.

For Thursday, expect a partly sunny day, with only an isolated snow shower chance along a week disturbance. This will be one of the nicer days of the next 7. Expect highs in the lower 40s.

Friday will be another messy day. Expect widespread rain to move back into the region, especially into the afternoon. In addition to the rain, we’ll be looking at windy conditions, once again, with especially gusty conditions during the evening and overnight into Saturday.

Rain changes to snow Saturday, as temperatures drop back below freezing. We’ll be looking at light snow accumulations for parts of the region on Saturday.

Sunday will be a very cold day, with a few flurries. Expect highs in the lower 20s, but we’ll see single-digit wind chills most of the day.

We continue to get colder going into Monday and Tuesday.

-McKenna