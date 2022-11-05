QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Windy, rain later, high 76

Tonight: Sct’d showers, windy, low 54

Sunday: Clearing skies, breezy, high 70

Monday: Mainly sunny, high 66

Tuesday: Few clouds, high 62

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 68

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Saturday!

We’ve got a bit of a messy day ahead, remaining mainly dry for the first half, but we will be extremely windy. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Franklin County, and for our counties to the northwest of the I-71 corridor. That is where we’ll likely see winds gusting to at least 46 MPH. For our eastern counties, it will still be very windy, with gusts to 40 MPH, which is just below advisory criteria. It will be a day to watch for downed tree branches on the roads, and winds will be strong enough to potentially cause a few power outages across the region.

Temperature-wise, we will be near record breaking, topping out in the mid to upper 70s. The record for today is 76, set back in 1977.

As far as shower activity, that picks up by mid afternoon, but will be pretty scattered at that point. We’ll see more rain arriving this evening and into the early overnight hours. When all is said and done, we’re looking at a couple tenths of an inch or so.

Rain activity tapers off early Sunday, then we’ll see clouds clearing up throughout Sunday, with highs topping out right near 70. High pressure will begin to dominate our forecast going into the next workweek.

For Monday, we’ll see lots of sunshine, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s, which is still well above normal for this time of year.

By Tuesday, temperatures drop to the lower 60s with just a few clouds out.

-McKenna