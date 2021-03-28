Windy, chilly Sunday after rainy start, sunshine returns Monday

A gray, blustery Sunday, with strong westerly winds (gusting from 30-40 mph, following the passage of a cold front that brought morning rain. Temperatures have slowly fallen back into the mid-40s. Mostly cloudy skies will prevail through this evening, before the winds subside and skies gradually clear overnight. Expect subfreezing temperatures when you wake up Monday morning.

After a cool start to the workweek, with temperatures in the mid-50s Monday, we will see a quick warmup Tuesday to near 70 degrees. Another strong cold front will bring showers Wednesday morning, followed by a sharp drop in temperatures Wednesday night and Thursday.

A blast of unseasonably cold air will start off April on a late winter note, with temperatures in the 20s Thursday and Friday mornings, and highs in the 30s Thursday and 40s Friday. Snowflakes could be in the air, especially over northeastern Ohio, with strong northerly winds all day Thursday.

