Weather Alert Day: windy and colder start to the week

***WIND ADVISORY MONDAY***

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds, falling temps. High 60

Rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds, falling temps. High 60 Today: Mostly cloudy. Low 33

Mostly cloudy. Low 33 Tuesday: Partly cloudy, cooler. High 47

Partly cloudy, cooler. High 47 Wednesday: Patchy a.m. frost, partly sunny, evening shower. High 49

Patchy a.m. frost, partly sunny, evening shower. High 49 Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 49

Partly cloudy. High 49 Friday: Chance for shower. High 50

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

It’s going to be a windy start to the week ahead of much colder temperatures for the next 7 days.

This morning, we’re watching a strong cold front move across the area. As it slides out, it will leave behind a strong wind out of the west picking up to 15-25 mph with gusts reaching 40-50 mph. Because of this, wind advisories will be in effect for the area from 5 a.m. until 8 p.m. The main threats that we watch for with a wind advisory include not only rearranging outdoor furniture, but the potential for down tree branches and power lines, which could lead to power outages.

Along with the breeze, we will see showers and falling temperatures through the morning and afternoon. We’re waking up to the warmest part of the day, with early morning temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s, but will fall to the mid to upper 40s by lunchtime. The best chance for showers will be through the morning then we will be left with a mostly cloudy sky through the afternoon.

It’ll be a mostly cloudy and chilly night as lows fall near freezing. Winds will relax some with consistent speeds down to 10-15 mph, which is why wind advisories are set to expire at 8 p.m.

Tuesday will start off with a chance for frost before clouds build back in and temperatures cap in the mid to upper 40s, which is about 15 degrees below normal. Late Tuesday, a front will set up to our south and bring in the chance for some showers Wednesday.

All week we’ll see much cooler temperatures. With lows near freezing the next few mornings , we could see the chance for frost or a hard freeze.

With an on and off chance for showers, we could even see a few days with a light rain and snow mix before showers change over to just rain.

Make sure you keep checking in with NBC4 for the latest on these showers!

-Liz